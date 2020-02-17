Take A Look Inside Buckingham Palace’s Drawing Room Renovations

Buckingham Palace is giving royals fans a look inside its historic Drawing Room.

In a new video shared to the Royal Family’s official Instagram account, viewers get a taste of what it takes to preserve the wallpaper.

The short clip begins with information on the most recent renovations at the Palace, where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip currently reside, while also explaining some of the history. The 200-year-old decor was originally brought in by King George IV for his Brighton Pavilion home. But when Queen Mary found it all in storage, she moved it to the Yellow Dining Room where she entertained guests.

While the Palace makes changes to its plumbing and electrical systems and installs an elevator, “wallpaper conservators” have been brought in to take care of the delicate paper from the East Wing of the Palace as vibrations from equipment could damage or tear the paper.

This is the second time the Palace has shared images of renovations. Last year, some of the artwork was removed from the rooms in the East Wing from the Chinese Drawing Room, the Yellow Drawing Room, and the Centre Room.