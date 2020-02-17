Take A Look Inside Buckingham Palace’s Drawing Room Renovations

Buckingham Palace is giving royals fans a look inside its historic Drawing Room.
In a new video shared to the Royal Family’s official Instagram account, viewers get a taste of what it takes to preserve the wallpaper.
The short clip begins with information on the most recent renovations at the Palace, where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip currently reside, while also explaining some of the history. The 200-year-old decor was originally brought in by King George IV for his Brighton Pavilion home. But when Queen Mary found it all in storage, she moved it to the Yellow Dining Room where she entertained guests.
While the Palace makes changes to its plumbing and electrical systems and installs an elevator, “wallpaper conservators” have been brought in to take care of the delicate paper from the East Wing of the Palace as vibrations from equipment could damage or tear the paper.
🟡 Watch as historic nineteenth-century wallpaper from the Yellow Drawing Room is carefully taken away for conservation. Not only will this work restore the rare, fragile wallpaper, but it will simultaneously protect it from incurring damage from nearby construction work as part of the Reservicing programme. Once the works are complete, the restored wallpaper will return to its home in the Yellow Drawing Room. The Reservicing programme is vital in order to mitigate the risk of fire and flood and will ensure that old wiring is brought in line with current health and safety standards. The refurbishment will also improve visitor access and make the Palace more energy efficient. Designed by Edward Blore in the 1840s, the East Wing of Buckingham Palace was built for Queen Victoria to provide more entertaining and living space for her expanding family. Blore’s design included the famous central balcony on the front façade of the Palace, which was incorporated at Prince Albert’s suggestion. Since then it has been used on many national occasions, including annually at Trooping the Colour.
This is the second time the Palace has shared images of renovations. Last year, some of the artwork was removed from the rooms in the East Wing from the Chinese Drawing Room, the Yellow Drawing Room, and the Centre Room.
As #ReservicingBuckinghamPalace continues, the Palace’s ageing boilers have been replaced in the building’s basement. With each boiler weighing over a tonne, hear from Project Manager Barry Igoe about how this piece of work has been carried out in a working Palace. Identified as being in urgent need of replacement, the boilers – all over 30 years old – are being replaced by a new energy centre, which is anticipated to make carbon emission savings of 300 tonnes per year. The Buckingham Palace Reservicing Programme is a ten-year overhaul of the building’s essential services, such as electrical wiring, pipework, boilers and generators. Learn more via the link in our bio.