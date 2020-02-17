Sophia Loren Stars In ‘The Life Ahead’ For Netflix — Her First Film In A Decade

After more than 10 years, Sophie Loren is returning to the movies.

The 84-year-old acting legend stars in the new film “The Life Ahead”, which, according to Variety, has been acquired for global distribution by Netflix.

In the film, Loren plays Holocaust survivor Madame Rosa, who forms a bond with Momo, a 12-year-old Senegalese immigrant to Italy.

The two lonely characters strike up a friendship after Momo robs Rosa, who runs a daycare business.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to be working with Netflix on such a special film,” Loren said. “In my career, I’ve worked with the biggest studios but I can safely say that none have had the breadth of reach and the cultural diversity of Netflix, and that’s what I love about them.”

“The Life Ahead” is directed by the Oscar winner’s son Edoardo Ponti, and adapted from Romain Gray’s novel La vie devant soi.

The book was previously adapted into the 1977 French film “Madame Rosa”, which went on to win the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.