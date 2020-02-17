Denise Richards Shuts Down Rumours About Open Marriage

No, Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers are not in an open marriage.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star cleared up the rumours about her marital situation in the comments on a recent post about her husband on Instagram.

When one fan wrote of Phypers, “Does he have a brother?” another commenter responded that it doesn’t matter because “they have an open marriage … so maybe you could swing by the clinic sometime.”

Richards popped in to clear things up, responding, “We actually don’t have an open marriage.”

The commenter wrote back, “My bad I read somewhere that you did. that’s great to hear.”

“Absolutely not,” Richards added. “100% monogamous to my husband.”

Rumours that Richards and Phypers were in an open marriage gained steam last year after a report by the Daily Mail that Richards had been in a relationship with “RHOBH” co-star Brandi Glanville during the first half of 2019.

In January, Glanville addressed the affair rumours, tweeting, “Their [sic] is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone.”

She added, “I am not lying about ANYTHING that I said on housewives and Im willing to take a lie detector test. Let’s be clear I was not EVEN the aggressor!!!!”

A rep for Richards has denied the reports.