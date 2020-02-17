Ayesha Curry Straddles Husband Stephen Curry In Seriously Sexy Vacation Snap

Stephen Curry is definitely enjoying his vacation.

The basketball pro shared a risqué photo on Instagram Sunday, showing his wife Ayesha wrapping her legs around him while he stares down at her chest.

Ayesha, who is wearing a green bikini in the sexy snap, can be seen licking her shirtless other half’s forehead.

She joked in the comments section: “You coulda at least popped a filter on this. 😩 I love you though.”

The pair have been married for eight years. They’re parents to daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, and son Canon, 19 months.

The photo comes after Ayesha spoke about their family life while appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in December.

The Canadian cookbook author joked about birthing a “viking” baby because her youngest child is so big.