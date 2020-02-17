Margot Robbie Wants Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Come Over For Dinner If They Move To Los Angeles

Margot Robbie has a lot of sympathy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

RELATED: Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Sports A Whole New Look In On-Set Photos Of ‘The Suicide Squad’

In a new interview with The Sun, the “Birds of Prey” star talked about the royal couple’s decision to step down from official duties and move across the Atlantic to North America.

“I know as much as anybody what a big decision it is to move halfway across the world,” Robbie said. “I still miss London a lot but I had my reasons for moving and they have their reasons for the decision. It isn’t something taken lightly.”

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet Photobombs Margot Robbie At Oscars

After being told that Harry and Meghan have reportedly been eyeing homes in the Los Angeles area, Robbie added, “If they are going to spend more time in L.A., we would love to have dinner with them.”