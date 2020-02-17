Andy Cohen Addresses NeNe Leakes’ Absence From ‘RHOA’: ‘Everything That Was Shot With NeNe Is In The Show’

Andy Cohen is shutting down rumours that Bravo is “phasing out” NeNe Leakes from “Real Housewives Of Atlanta”.

During Sunday night’s “Watch What Happens Live”, Cohen addressed the gossip with Leakes’ “RHOA” co-star Kenya Moore.

“NeNe tweeted in a question for you,” Cohen told Moore. “She wants to know why you are doing press saying Bravo is phasing her out? She says it’s not true. She’s great.”

RELATED: Andy Cohen Tributes Kelly Ripa From Saving Him From Skin Cancer

Here’s a Q for Ken @andy….ask her y is she out doin press sayin BRAVO is fazing me out? BRAVO hasn’t told me or my team that! Why is she out sayin i have lost money from NOT being n episodes. I negotiated my episodes & money Upfront? I have NOT lost anything #shady #hater — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) February 17, 2020

“Oh, well, then I guess she would need to ask Bravo why they’re cutting her out of many episodes this season,” Moore replied. “I’m not the one behind the editing. I’m not the one doing the editing and figuring out the show.”

“I think she is,” Moore added in response to Cohen’s question, “You’re saying that she’s being phased out?” “That’s not something that I can absolutely say. I mean, if you’re being cut out of episodes, clearly the sign is you’re not as important as you think you are.”

“I don’t think she’s being cut out of episodes because I think everything that was shot with NeNe is in the show,” Cohen explained. “We’re not cutting anything out. I’m saying everything that we shot with her… There’s nothing that’s been left out.”

RELATED: Andy Cohen Reveals He Has Hopes That Tamra Judge Will Return To ‘RHOC’ In Some Way

Leakes later thanked Cohen for “clearing” up the rumours:

The malicious against me is so real (i better be careful tho) On the outside looking in, you would think i have really done something so serious to this group! I have worked on many sets and NOT ONE can give a bad report on me! NOT ONE! Only this group of haters — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) February 17, 2020

I HAVE NOT been cut out of any episodes! I negotiated my episodes just like everyone else did! I’m getting every dime i asked for! Thank you for asking and clearing that up @andy That means a lot to me — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) February 17, 2020

As “RHOA” fans know, Leakes and Moore have notoriously disliked each other for almost a decade.