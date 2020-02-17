Steven Spielberg Weaves Some ‘Amazing Stories’ For Apple TV+ In First Trailer

Sci-fi fans are finally getting their first look bath Apple TV’s upcoming “Amazing Stories” reboot.

On Monday, the first trailer dropped for the anthology series from executive producer Steven Spielberg.

The first season of “Amazing Stories” will feature five episodes that will “transport everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility and imagination.”

The original series ran on NBC for two seasons in the late 1980s.

Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti and Sasha Alexander star in the first episode, which premieres Friday, March. 6.

New episodes of “Amazing Stories” will drop every Friday, including one featuring late actor Robert Forster in one of his final performances.