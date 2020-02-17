Hannah Brown Calls Out Raya For Rejecting Her: ‘Christian Mingle, Here I Come’

Hannah Brown may have been on “The Bachelorette”, but that’s apparently not good enough for the private, membership-based app Raya.

Brown called out the celeb-friendly dating app in an Instagram Story video Sunday, suggesting she’s single and ready to mingle.

The reality TV star told the camera, “I don’t know if you know this but I was ‘The Bachelorette’. And I can’t get on Raya. I’ve been on the waiting list for months now.

“I’m done. Christian Mingle, here I come. I might not be allowed on Christian Mingle at this point, but Jesus still loves me.”

Brown recently shut down rumours she’s dating Peter Weber.

She was asked about her love life as she took to Instagram Live, reported E! News.

“Am I dating anyone?” Brown said in response to a question from a follower. “Nope.”