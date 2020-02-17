Lizzo Covers Harry Styles’ ‘Adore You’ For BBC Live Lounge

Lizzo just sent some love back to Harry Styles.

This week, the “Juice” singer appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and performed a cover of Styles’ hit song “Adore You”.

Lizzo gave the song an extra soulful vibe, complete with funky sounds from her band and backing vocalists, plus a flute solo.

The cover comes just a couple months after Styles himself performed a cover of Lizzo’s “Juice” in the Live Lounge.

Last month, Styles surprised Lizzo’s fans at a pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami, joining her for a performance of “Juice”.