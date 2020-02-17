BTS Is Hitting The Road With James Corden For Latest ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Segment

James Corden is going to need a super-sized van to fit BTS in for “Carpool Karaoke”.

The K-Pop supergroup are the latest stars to join Corden for an upcoming episode of the beloved “The Late Late Show”‘s segment.

Corden teased the collab on Twitter sending BTS fans, a.k.a BTS ARMY, over the edge with excitement.

BTS recently stopped by “Late Late” to premiere their latest single “Black Swan” from their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7 out on Feb. 21.

BTS’ episode with Corden airs Feb. 25.

Check out some of the fan reaction:

Raise your hand if you can't wait for Feb 25th to FINALLY see James doing the Carpool karaoke with @BTS_twt 🥺 Legit me & ARMYs round the globe be like: 👇🏻 🙋🏻‍♀️ #BTSCarpoolFEB25 pic.twitter.com/RCYm96THW9 — Mai ⁷ 🥺🐯 Hobiuary ☀️ Hoseok day 🥳💞💜 (@MaijaKoko) February 17, 2020