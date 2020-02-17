Lionel Richie Has Some Harsh Words For Nick Merico As Nickelodeon Star Returns To ‘American Idol’

The “American Idol” judges didn’t hold back when telling contestant Nick Merico what they thought of him during Sunday’s episode.

Merico, 24, made it through to Hollywood last year but ended up quitting the competition.

He told the camera of having another go, “How bad do I want the golden ticket? How bad do you wanna breathe?”

Merico, who starred on the Nickelodeon series “Every Witch Way”, belted out “You Say” by Lauren Daigle, with the judges praising his voice. However, Katy Perry said she worried the singer thought he was too good for them.

Lionel Richie then said, “Nick, we have a problem. Because I don’t like you. I gotta be honest with you, I don’t like you and for some weird reason it’s not sitting well with me.

“I don’t like your attitude and I don’t really think you’re gonna make it in Hollywood.”

Richie then asked Merico how that made him feel, before revealing he wasn’t being serious and wanted him to feel “hurt” to knock his ego down a bit.

See what else the judges had to say in the clip above.