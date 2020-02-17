Princess Margaret’s Son The Earl Of Snowdon Announces Divorce From Wife

There’s another divorce in the royal family.

On Monday, Princess Margaret’s son the Earl of Snowdon announced that he and wife Serena, the Countess of Snowdon are separating after 25 years of marriage, according to The Daily Mail.

The Earl, whose name is David Armstrong-Jones, owns the high-end furniture company Linley.

“The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced,” a spokesperson said. “They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family.”

News of the split comes less than a week after the Earl’s nephew and Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Peter Phillips announced that he and wife Autumn are separating.