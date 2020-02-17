Prince Charles Gets Cheeky During Visit To Shirt Factory, Jokes Staying Fit Is A ‘Never-Ending Battle’

Prince Charles poked fun at himself during Monday’s royal visit to a shirt factory.

The royals made a solo stop to the Gloucester workshop of Emma Willis, who regularly makes shirts for Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son.

During his visit, Willis gifted Charles with some new shirts but the Prince of Wales even he struggles to stay the same size.

“Very kind of you — you’ve got my measurements,” he joked. “I struggle to keep them the same, a never-ending battle.”

Later on, Charles, 71, took a tour of the factory floor and the cutting room while meeting with injured service personnel sponsored by the company’s charity Style for Soldiers.

“I just wanted to come really to thank you, more than anything, for the wonderful things you do, apart from making fantastic shirts and boxer shorts and everything else,” he said during his visit.

Adding, “But everything you do for our armed forces and all those who had the horror of being wounded in one way or another, it is a wonderful thing you do.”