Kim Kardashian Becomes Viral TikTok Sensation With Help From 6-Year-Old Daughter North

Kim Kardashian and North West are TikTok’s next big thing.

The reality star, 39, joined her 6-year-old daughter for their official debut on the popular social media app Monday morning, showing off their synchronized dance moves to Bomba Estéreo’s “To My Love (Tainy Remix)”.

Kardashian not only shared the clip to TikTok directly but she also shared it with her Instagram followers too.

“Tik Tok,” the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star captioned the video.

Kardashian recently spilled on her and North’s TikTok fun, telling Entertainment Tonight at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party that her little one has her own “private” account, “We do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts… She’s not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks.”

“I might post one soon,” she teased at the time.