Ellie Goulding Asks People To ‘Think For About 10 More Minutes’ Before Posting ‘Negative’ Comments

Ellie Goulding is speaking out on being kind to one another, particularly over the internet, in the wake of Caroline Flack’s suicide.

“If you fell an insatiable urge to broadcast your voice on the internet as a way to say something negative about someone else, think for about 10 more minutes,” she asked her followers.

She then goes on to list a few reasons as to why the said poster could be feeling this way.

“A) the internet has made you (not your fault) over-value your opinion as it has to all of us b) The internet has forced (and I mean forced) you to feel attracted to conflict and negative s**t,” she added before suggestions that if that is the case trying to “watch a film” or “bake a cake” to distract you because “deep down, [conflict] isn’t doing anyone good.”

Her final suggestion, “C) You are a bit (or very) unhappy and need to speak to somebody (highly recommend).”

“Cancel culture is hereby cancelled,” Goulding declared.

The singer then commented on Flack’s death.

“I was very disturbed, shocked and profoundly sad to hear a lovely, incredibly talented woman took her own life in a time where people decided to not be kind,” she said.

Goulding has been open about her own struggles with mental health in the past, which she addressed again.

“PS- the reason I felt compelled to write this is because I have felt times of utter despair and loneliness in my job that it seemed nothing could remedy,” she said. “I thank the universe for my friends and for my husband to give me rationality and perspective.”

