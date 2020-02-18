‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Anne’, ‘Mary Kills People’ Lead 2020 Canadian Screen Awards Nominations

Cast members of 'Schitt's Creek' arrive for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 22, 2019.

The 2020 Canadian Screen Awards nominations were announced Tuesday, with “Schitt’s Creek” and “Anne With An E” coming out on top.

In the TV categories, “Schitt’s Creek” received a whopping 26 nominations including Best Comedy Series, while “Anne With An E” got an impressive 17 nods. Meanwhile, Global’s “Mary Kills People” followed close behind with 11 nominations, including Best Drama Series.

Also, nominated in the Best Drama Series category is History’s “Vikings”, which received a total of eight CSA nominations.

In the reality TV space, Global‘s “Big Brother Canada” netted three nominations. While HGTV Canada’s “Island of Bryan” and “Property Brothers” received four nominations each, and “Home To Win” garnered three nods.

Food Network Canada’s “Top Chef Canada” was nominated for three CSAs.

ET Canada was nominated in the Best Entertainment News Program/Series category and ET Canada Live’s Graeme O’Neil and Carlos Bustamante were nominated in the Best Host Digital Program category.

In the film categories, “The Song of Names” and “Antigone” were the year’s top film nominees. Both films saw their world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival, with “The Song of Names” receiving nine CSA nods and “Antigone” coming away with seven.

“The Song of Names” is nominated in the Art Direction, Costume, Hair, Makeup and Music categories, including nominations for Oscar-winning composer Howard Shore for his Original Music Score and Original Song.

And Canada’s 2020 Oscar entry in the Best International Feature Film category, “Antigone”, was recognized in the Best Motion Picture, Best Direction and Leading Actress CSA categories, with nods for Director Sophie Deraspe and actress Nahéma Ricci.

The Canadian Screen Awards will be held on March 29 in Toronto.