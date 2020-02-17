Rosario Dawson ‘Comes Out’ As Bisexual In Candid Chat About Boyfriend Cory Booker

Rosario Dawson is getting candid about her sexuality.

The actress, 40, sat down with Bustle to chat about her boyfriend, former Presidental candidate Cory Booker where she also officially came out as bisexual.

Fans have speculated about Dawson’s sexuality since 2018 when she shared an Instagram post celebrating Pride Month, the post read, “Happy pride month! Sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies.”

“People kept saying that I [came out]… I didn’t do that,” she told the outlet.

Adding, “I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.”

But according to Dawson, “I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”

“It’s the first time I felt like I had to be responsible about my choice of love, which is a challenging thing to do,” she said of Booker. “If you fall in love, you fall in love. But there’s another aspect I had to consider: what this meant in [putting] a microscope on my family and particularly on my daughter.”

Dawson adopted her daughter Isabella, now 17, in 2014, “But in each other I think we found our person.”