‘The Price Is Right’ Cancels Tapings Following Murder Of Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancee

Scheduled tapings of “The Price Is Right” this week have been cancelled following the murder of Dr. Amie Harwick, the former fiancee of the game show’s host, Drew Carey.

According to TMZ, tapings had been scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, but “sources close to the situation” reveal those taping have been cancelled, with no new shows to be filmed this week.

“Audience members got an email about the cancellation Monday morning,” the site reports.

RELATED: Amie Harwick, Famed Therapist And Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancee, Has Been Murdered

Deadline reported that Harwick died after falling from the third-storey balcony of her building. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later passed away. She was 38.

“On Saturday, February 15, 2020, around 1:16 a.m. Hollywood patrol officers responded to a radio call of a ‘woman screaming’ in the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills,” a statement from the LAPD read.

Harwick’s roommate, reported Deadline, escaped by jumping over a wall and calling the police from a neighbour’s apartment, alleging that Harwick was being attacked by an ex-boyfriend.

RELATED: NFL Player And ‘Ellen’ Regular Jon Dorenbos Confronts His Murderer Dad

On Saturday afternoon, suspect Gareth Pursehouse was arrested and booked on murder charges. Pursehouse had reportedly dated Harwick, but after they broke up she filed a restraining order that had recently expired.

Harwick and Carey began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2018, but broke off the engagement less than a year later.