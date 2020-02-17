Ashley Graham Proudly Shows Off Her Post-Pregnancy Stretch Marks: ‘Same Me. Few New Stories’

Ashley Graham is not ashamed of her stretch marks.

The model, 32, bared it all on Instagram on Monday as a one-month celebration after welcoming her son, Isaac, with husband Justin Ervin.

“Same me. Few new stories,” she captioned the shot, showing off her post-pregnancy stretch marks.

RELATED: Ashley Graham Gets Honest About ‘Messy’ Parts Of Postpartum

Graham has been very candid about her pregnancy journey, even revealing her life “changed for the better” after Issac’s birth on Jan. 18.

She opened up about her experience on her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast, telling listeners, “Now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do. Like, there’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard. I can’t handle that.'”

RELATED: Ashley Graham Reveals Newborn Son’s Name After Sharing Adorable Photo

Adding, “I went through labouring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don’t worry, it wasn’t on the carpet.”

Issac is the first child for both Graham and Ervin.