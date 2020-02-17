Ashley Graham Proudly Shows Off Her Post-Pregnancy Stretch Marks: ‘Same Me. Few New Stories’

Ashley Graham is not ashamed of her stretch marks.
The model, 32, bared it all on Instagram on Monday as a one-month celebration after welcoming her son, Isaac, with husband Justin Ervin.
“Same me. Few new stories,” she captioned the shot, showing off her post-pregnancy stretch marks.
RELATED: Ashley Graham Gets Honest About ‘Messy’ Parts Of Postpartum
Graham has been very candid about her pregnancy journey, even revealing her life “changed for the better” after Issac’s birth on Jan. 18.
She opened up about her experience on her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast, telling listeners, “Now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do. Like, there’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard. I can’t handle that.'”
RELATED: Ashley Graham Reveals Newborn Son’s Name After Sharing Adorable Photo
Adding, “I went through labouring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don’t worry, it wasn’t on the carpet.”
View this post on Instagram
I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, “Now we’re family forever” I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is. @mrjustinervin and Isaac, thank you for being my favorite @prettybigdealpod guests so far ❤️
Issac is the first child for both Graham and Ervin.