Chris Stapleton Serenades Tyler Perry’s Madea From The Audience During ‘Farewell’ Stage Play

Chris Stapleton made a surprise appearance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday — but from the audience, not on stage.

The Grammy-winning country star was seated in the audience taking in “Madea’s Farewell Play”, featuring Tyler Perry reprising his beloved Madea character onstage.

At one point in the performance, an incognito Stapleton stood up, with a microphone in hand, and serenaded Perry-as-Madea with his 2015 country hit “Tennessee Whiskey”, as the delighted Perry sang along and clapped.

Meanwhile, Stapleton has reportedly been working on some new music, collaborating with guitarist Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers fame.

“He’s probably my favorite guitar player of all time,” Stapleton toldTaste of Country. “To sit around with him and write some songs has been cool. We did some last year too.”

Stapleton is believed to be in the midst of recording a new album, the followup to 2017’s From a Room vols. 1 and 2.