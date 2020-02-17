Sharon Osbourne Changes Her Iconic Red Hair To White

For the past 18 years, Sharon Osbourne has been a redhead, until Monday.

To keep up with the vibrant colour of red the TV personality had, she was dying her hair around once a week so she decided to go white.

“Sharon has 100% white hair and she was colouring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster,” hair colourist Jack Martin shared on Instagram alongside a before and after pic of Osbourne.

He added, “Sharon was very tired of colouring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs.”

Martin didn’t want to make Osbourne any promises that her hair would turn out as it is hard to strip such a harsh colour but it turned out great.

“I had great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul,” he concluded.