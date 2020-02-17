Constance Wu Made $600 When She Went Undercover As A Stripper For ‘Hustlers’ Role

Constance Wu’s sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat” is wrapping up on Friday, and as part of her media blitz for the series finale she appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday.

In addition to “FOTB”, Wu also discussed her recent role in “Hustlers”, portraying a single mom who makes bank as an exotic dancer.

In preparation for the role, Wu told Clarkson, she danced in some actual strip clubs in San Francisco.

“I did work at a strip club to get ready for ‘Hustlers.’ I went undercover. I gave lap dances to strangers,” the 37-year-old actress told Clarkson, also 37, who didn’t believe the story.

“I’m not lying! I made $600 my friend,” Wu bragged.

“I am not being funny, and it was not funny,” she added. “I put fake tattoos on my neck, changed my hair. You can’t duplicate the first time you walk into a club and say, ‘Hey, I’d like to have a job here,’ and then you go work that night.”