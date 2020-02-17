5 Seconds Of Summer Guitarist Michael Clifford Reveals His Wedding Date To Crystal Leigh

After 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford proposed to Crytal Leigh in July 2019, the two have finally set a wedding date.

While on Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa, Clifford revealed that bandmate Calum Hood will be his best man while fellow bandmates Ashton Irwin and Luke Hemmings will be groomsmen.

“We’re gonna do it early next year. Probably January,” Clifford said of his 2021 wedding to the model.

During the G’Day USA gala last month, Clifford revealed he asked the three to be a part of his big day. “I’ve asked all these guys to be my groomsmen,” he said.

Hemmings joked, “The clock was running out. We were a bit worried. ‘When is he gonna ask us?'”

It was a tough choice, but he decided on Hood being his best man for a good reason.

“We were talking about it for a long time and the only reason I picked Calum is I’ve known him the longest,” Clifford added.

On Sunday, 5SoS performed at the Fire Fight Austalia benefit concert in Sydney.