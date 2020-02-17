‘Matrix 4’ Films Eye-Popping Aerial Stunt Atop San Francisco Skyscrapers

As “Matrix 4” films in San Francisco, some of the action took to the sky high atop the city streets.
On Saturday, video was shared on social media of a massive stunt, with wires stretched between two skyscrapers as two people dressed in the signature black garb of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and his cohorts leaped off a building.
They slowly diveD down, the wires propelling them through the air before they were slowly lifted up and brought back up to the building from which they started.
It’s unclear from the video whether these are stunt performers (likely) or Reeves of some of the other movies stars (less likely), with the cast of the new “Matrix” sequel including returnee Carrie-Ann Moss and newbies Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra.
Once again, the project will be helmed by the sibling duo of Lana and Lily Wachowski, who wrote and directed “The Matrix” and its two sequels.
Meanwhile, social media has been chock full of photos and video of the “Matrix 4” cast and crew hard at work in the streets of San Fran. Check out these examples: