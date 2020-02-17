‘Matrix 4’ Films Eye-Popping Aerial Stunt Atop San Francisco Skyscrapers

As “Matrix 4” films in San Francisco, some of the action took to the sky high atop the city streets.

On Saturday, video was shared on social media of a massive stunt, with wires stretched between two skyscrapers as two people dressed in the signature black garb of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and his cohorts leaped off a building.

They slowly diveD down, the wires propelling them through the air before they were slowly lifted up and brought back up to the building from which they started.

‘Matrix 4’ filming in downtown SF pic.twitter.com/ikgBh9Bkis — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) February 15, 2020

It’s unclear from the video whether these are stunt performers (likely) or Reeves of some of the other movies stars (less likely), with the cast of the new “Matrix” sequel including returnee Carrie-Ann Moss and newbies Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra.

Once again, the project will be helmed by the sibling duo of Lana and Lily Wachowski, who wrote and directed “The Matrix” and its two sequels.

Meanwhile, social media has been chock full of photos and video of the “Matrix 4” cast and crew hard at work in the streets of San Fran. Check out these examples:

Keanu Reeves y Carrie-Anne Moss rodando “Matrix 4”. pic.twitter.com/Df3eEgaHct — FORUCINEMA ™ (@forucinema) February 17, 2020

Neo & Trinity… they’re shooting the matrix 4 in downtown SF rn & it’s such a cool ass experience pic.twitter.com/EHK4sA9BzM — SOF in SF (@sofielovett) February 17, 2020

Helicopters flying tonight as they film the 4th Matrix movie in downtown San Francisco. Where are you Keanu???

Courtesy: Maria Escalante @kron4news pic.twitter.com/ieE7R7PAMq — J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) February 17, 2020

Reposted from @chrisbeckusa Filming Matrix 4. Director Lana Wachowski (orange hair) Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss on the cycle. #matrix4 #moviemaking #streetsofsanfrancisco .

. pic.twitter.com/vytuV3oFRK — Poklukar Janja (@PoklukarJ) February 16, 2020

Matrix 4 still filming in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/e2Pu8NlwW4 — lisa wheeler (@lisawheeler66) February 16, 2020

Matrix 4 rules.

That’s Lana Wachowski on the front of this rig with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss on a motorcycle as a 240Z and Bronco and hoard of infected looking people chase them. pic.twitter.com/YNrQTB22OX — Scarface Jr. (@BraithJr) February 17, 2020