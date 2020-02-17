Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour To Undergo Medical Treatment In Switzerland, Admits ‘I’ve Had A S**t Year’

Ozzy Osbourne has been having a “s**t year” full of health problems that have wreaked havoc on his latest tour, and with some extensive medical treatment on the horizon he’s decided to call the whole thing off.

According to Variety, a rep for the former Black Sabbath frontman has announced Osbourne’s “No More Tours 2” tour has been cancelled “to allow him to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year.”

It’s been a difficult stretch for the 71-year-old rocker, who recently revealed he’s been secretly battling Parkinson’s for nearly two decades, and last year suffered from a severe bout of pneumonia along with injuries from a nasty fall he took in his home.

Last April, Osbourne postponed his remaining 2019 concert dates, but is now scrapping them entirely.

As Variety reports, after Osbourne completes “promotional obligations” for his new album Ordinary Man, which drops on Feb. 21, he’s heading to Switzerland for some extensive medical treatment.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s**t year. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks,” said Osbourne in a statement.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans,” he added. “I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”