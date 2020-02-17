Harrison Ford Admits He ‘Has No F**king Idea What A Force Ghost Is’

After all those “Star Wars” movies, it’s pretty clear that the Force is with Harrison Ford. The “Force ghost,” on the other hand… not so much.

In an interview with USA Today in support of his new film “Call of the Wild”, Ford was asked to weigh in on fan theories about Han Solo’s spectral, post-death appearance in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, positing that Han is now some kind of a “force Ghost.”

“A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is,” he said.

According to the interview, at that point Ford “then lowered his voice to a whisper so as not to draw the wrath of the aforementioned fans,” and whispered, “Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no f**king idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!”

Another exchange during the “Call of the Wild” press junket was no less funny. Asked about how he originated an iconic Han Solo line that deviated from what was in the script, Ford explained that his character was “about to be frozen in kryptonite…” before the interviewer corrected him, explaining it was “carbonite.”

Replied Ford: “Kryptonite, carbonite, I just work here…”

“…so I’m about to be frozen in kryptonite —“ “Carbonite.” *Harrison sighs deeply* “Kryptonite, Carbonite. I just work here.” pic.twitter.com/pt2E4l4z1z — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) February 15, 2020

Anyone left with the impression that Ford is utterly fed up with answering questions about “Star Wars”, please move to the front of the line.

Twitter, as always, reacted hilariously:

Harrison Ford's searing hatred for Star Wars, while reluctantly participating in it, is a window into what a Smiths reunion might look like. https://t.co/0WCXp8Qpkx — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) February 17, 2020

Han Solo stans: Han Solo was a legend and a hero and the movies disrespected the great Harrison Ford by having his character's son kill him! Oh, poor Harrison he must be so pissed, I'm angry for him! Harrison Ford: idgaf about any of this shit. https://t.co/p7wCFcX9wL — Lady Valkyrie: The space bitch you agree with (@valkyrie_art) February 17, 2020

i enjoy star wars but GOD i love how much Harrison Ford hates it, his responses are amazing — 🏳️‍⚧️Professional Wii Surgeon🏳️‍⚧️ (@DaBlackFox_) February 17, 2020

This is by far the most Harrison Ford'iest thing ever said — Ben (@BenBrown32) February 16, 2020

Harrison Ford is the energy we need in 2020. https://t.co/iAgbE4DNeH — Lacey “Space Trash” Gilleran (@laceygilleran) February 17, 2020