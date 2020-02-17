Harrison Ford Admits He ‘Has No F**king Idea What A Force Ghost Is’

After all those “Star Wars” movies, it’s pretty clear that the Force is with Harrison Ford. The “Force ghost,” on the other hand… not so much.
In an interview with USA Today in support of his new film “Call of the Wild”, Ford was asked to weigh in on fan theories about Han Solo’s spectral, post-death appearance in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, positing that Han is now some kind of a “force Ghost.”
“A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is,” he said.
According to the interview, at that point Ford “then lowered his voice to a whisper so as not to draw the wrath of the aforementioned fans,” and whispered, “Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no f**king idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!”
Another exchange during the “Call of the Wild” press junket was no less funny. Asked about how he originated an iconic Han Solo line that deviated from what was in the script, Ford explained that his character was “about to be frozen in kryptonite…” before the interviewer corrected him, explaining it was “carbonite.”
Replied Ford: “Kryptonite, carbonite, I just work here…”
Anyone left with the impression that Ford is utterly fed up with answering questions about “Star Wars”, please move to the front of the line.
