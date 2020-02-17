Prince Harry’s Apple TV Series With Oprah Will Involve Visits To UK-Based Hospitals

New details about Oprah’s Apple TV series that Prince Harry has assisted on have been released.

The mental health charity, Combat Stress, has confirmed to the Daily Mail that they have been involved in filming the project.

The charity, which calls Prince Charles it’s patron, helps military veterans struggling with anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and other problems.

Combat Stress added that visits to UK-based hospitals and health centres were also part of filming.

Meghan Markle is also rumoured to play a part in the production.

Buckingham Palace would not share any details.

The SussexRoyal Instagram page announced the partnership between Prince Harry and Oprah.

“The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive,” a statement said.

“This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve.”

A statement from Kensington Palace, who was still Prince Harry and Meghan’s press team at the time, said, “We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform (Apple TV).”