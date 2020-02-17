Pete Davidson Confirms He Went To Rehab, Jokes About Relationship With Kate Beckinsale

During a recent “Saturday Night Live” episode, Pete Davidson hinted that he was heading to rehab and now he has confirmed that.

At a stand-up show in New York on Sunday at Carolines on Broadway, Davidson told the crowd that he worked on his routine during his stay at the Sierra Tucson facility in Arizonan Page Six first reported.

He apparently went by the pseudonym “Howard” and joked that he signed “a pledge” not to kill himself until the Knicks won the NBA Championship so that means he has “at least five more years.”

Davidson also brought up his relationship with Kate Beckinsale.

During their short but hot and heavy fling, the two were photographed making out during a Rangers’ game. Davidson joked that after, Madison Square Garden’s owner James Dolan contacted him and asked him to make out with more people there because it got so much press.

On the Dec. 21, 2019 episode of “SNL”, Davidson said on “Weekend Update”, “I’m going on ‘vacation’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces. And it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates.”