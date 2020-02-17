Wendy Williams Hit By Backlash After She Appeared To Make ‘Come On Down’ Comments About Murder Of Drew Carey’s Former Fiancee

As soon as one controversy dies down for Wendy Williams, it usually doesn’t take long for another one to pop up.

The daytime talk show host, who apologized last week after being hit with backlash for her remark that gay men will “never be the women that we are,” may be crafting another apology after Monday’s show.

During her Hot Topics segment, Williams brought up the tragic murder of Dr. Amie Harwick, former fiancee of Drew Carey.

In her discussion, Williams makes it clear it was Harwick’s former boyfriend, and not Carey, who pushed her off a third-storey balcony to her death.

“I’ll give you a little backstory,” Williams told her audience, “but she was killed not by Drew but by the ex.”

At that point, Williams raised her eyes to look up, and then cast them downward as she used the phrase made famous from the Carey-hosted game show “The Price is Right”.

“Come on down…” said Williams while staring at the floor. The comment was met with silence from the audience, except for a few audible groans.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their outrage.

@WendyWilliams Come on down? Real classy. Someone’s daughter was killed. Not funny. Owe family an apology. #DrewCarey — RM33071 (@RMabie215) February 17, 2020

I KNOW #WendyWilliams did NOT just make a "come on down" joke about Drew Carey's ex-fiancee getting killed by being thrown off of a third floor balcony !!!!

Somebody tell me i heard that wrong, please..but the audience is stone-cold quiet.. — AuntKimmie (@AuntKimmie_GG) February 17, 2020

Rarely do I comment on things here. But just overheard @WendyWilliams making a joke about Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée being murdered. With a “come on down joke” after she was thrown off a balcony. And people thought your fart was disgusting but what comes out of your mouth is worse — Carmine (@CarmineRadio) February 17, 2020

@WendyWilliams "Come on down". Really? You are truly the shits. — Ryan (@Ry_Ry1977) February 18, 2020

Did Wendy Williams really make a “come on down” joke about a murdered women? — Kasey Reese (@lilltigger7) February 18, 2020

Really ⁦@WendyWilliams⁩? This was my friend! She’s been gone TWO WHOLE days. Come on down?! Wtf?Would you make the same joke about Kobe? This death is a tragedy as well. Have you completely lost your moral compass? Amie was the ultimate victim of domestic abuse. Do better. pic.twitter.com/lGPPTvw0Fu — A L Y S H A (@Chat_Brun) February 18, 2020

WOW @WendyWilliams DOING THAT “COME ON DOWN” WHILE TALKING ABOUT DREW CAREY’S EX GETTING THROWN OFF A BALCONY IS HORRIBLE!! VERY DISGRACEFUL SHE SHOULD BE THROWN OFF THE AIR. YOURE A HORRIBLE PERSON WENDY. VERY POOR TASTE. — Harry Ballzak (@BotchedNews) February 17, 2020

So I’m at the shop waiting on my car and they got Wendy Williams on the TV. I see Drew Carrey’s fiancé was killed this weekend. Thrown off a 3rd floor balcony…this chick Wendy says…”COME ON DOWN!” And dead pans at the camera!!! 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ — Hank 🇪🇨 (@Hank312) February 17, 2020

@normmaker You need to get @WendyWilliams in check. Her “come on down” joke in reference to Drew Carey’s ex, @DrAmieHarwick, falling off a balcony to her death was DISGUSTING and not funny in any way, shape or form. Think of her family! #WendyWilliams #AmieHarwick — Cerulean Social (@ceruleansocial) February 17, 2020

😫😫😂😂😂 #WendyWilliams how you gonna say "come on down" and look down at the floor 😂😂 talking about #DrewCarey ex being pushed off a balcony #waf — KeTTiBo4 (@bo4_ke) February 17, 2020

@WendyWilliams seriously what the heck is wrong with you? The "come on down" comment about Drew Carey’s ex being murdered is UNFORGIVABLE! @TMZ y’all will be covering another apology! — Liz Allen (@lizintw) February 17, 2020

Williams’ discussion of Harwick can be seen just after the 10-minute mark in the video above.

ET Canada has reached out to the “Wendy Williams Show” for comment.