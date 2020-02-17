Peter Weber Gets Warned About Victoria Fuller On ‘The Bachelor’ By Ex-Girlfriend, Fuller’s DWI Revealed Off TV

On Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor”, Peter Weber got a visit from his ex-girlfriend from his pre-television days.

Merissa Pence showed up to warn Weber about Victoria Fuller.

“Just — can I say something? Be careful. That’s all I’m going to say,” Pence told Weber. “I’m from here, and I just know what a good guy you are, and I would hate for any of who you are to be affected by somebody else. So, that’s really all I’ll say — but I know that you’re a great guy, and I don’t think you deserve what you’re on a date with right now.”

“We became friends when I moved back from Los Angeles about three years ago,” Pence told US Weekly ahead of Monday’s show about her friendship with Fuller. “Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends.”

“Virginia Beach is a pretty small town. As time went on, I became friends with a girl who was best friends with Victoria,” she added. “And so we all kind of started hanging out and it just became more of like a forced friendship versus like … I wouldn’t, like, voluntarily go hang out with her.”

Pence added that when she found out Fuller would be on “The Bachelor”, she became worried.

“Obviously I had my moment because I’m like, you could possibly be with my ex-boyfriend and that’s a little weird, but like, I never asked her not to go on the show or anything because that’s silly,” she said. “But we went out one night for our friend Audrey’s birthday and it turned into the Victoria Fuller show because it was three weeks out that she was about to leave for ‘The Bachelor’ and she just became a very self-centred person and we were all out for our friend’s birthday and she was just acting crazy. Just wanting all the attention and it was very distasteful.”

She believes that Fuller is putting on an act.

“If there is a guy she wants, she’s like, ‘He’s mine.’ There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved,” Merissa said. “She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet. And actually the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that’s not you at all. You’re always the one in the bar wanting attention.”

Upon the drama around Fuller growing by the moment, more of her background has been raised. This includes a DWI from 2017.

Page Six has confirmed that she was arrested in Aug. 2017 and sentenced to two years in jail but the sentence was suspended and she was given 24 months probation instead.

Her driver’s license was also restricted for 12 months where she could only drive to work or school.

Earlier this month, Fuller issued an apology over modelling “White Lives Matter” clothing.