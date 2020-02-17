Kate Chastain Is Exiting ‘Below Deck’

Kate Chastain is ready to get off the high seas.

Chastain, who’s served as Chief Stewardess on Slice reality show “Below Deck” since the show’s second season, won’t be back when it returns for season eight, with People confirming news of her departure.

On Monday night, shortly after the season-seven reunion special, Chastain posted a message on Instagram to share the news that she was leaving.

At the same time, Chastain also used the opportunity to parody the statement made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they announced they’d be stepping away from their royal duties.

RELATED: Leslie Jones Says ‘Below Deck’ Star Ashton Pienaar Is A ‘Misogynistic Biscuit’

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land-based role,” wrote Chastain, 36. I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.”