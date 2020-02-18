‘Ellen’ Producer Andy Lassner ‘Slow Walks’ With Mark Wahlberg In Hilarious Skit

Ellen DeGeneres’ executive producer Andy Lassner has started a “slow walking” movement, so who better to join him on the journey than fitness enthusiast Mark Wahlberg?

DeGeneres pokes fun at Lassner’s 20 minutes, 20 times a month on the treadmill, with her cutting to a clip on Tuesday’s show of Wahlberg also mocking the movement.

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg And Dr. Oz Trade Instagram Smack Talk Over Breakfast Ban

The pair spend the skit walking slowly, before Wahlberg cranks things up a notch at the end by making Lassner run a little.

At one point Wahlberg says, “I’m getting tired… of your BS.”

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Challenges Dr. Oz To A Workout After Disagreement Over Breakfast

As Wahlberg makes the producer break a sweat, Lassner insists: “There’s no running in this program Mark.”

After spending the segment joking about Wahlberg teaming up with him, Lassner shares: “I want to thank my guest Mark Wahlberg, my new celebrity spokesperson.”

See more in the clip above.