‘Ellen’ Producer Andy Lassner ‘Slow Walks’ With Mark Wahlberg In Hilarious Skit

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ellen DeGeneres’ executive producer Andy Lassner has started a “slow walking” movement, so who better to join him on the journey than fitness enthusiast Mark Wahlberg?

DeGeneres pokes fun at Lassner’s 20 minutes, 20 times a month on the treadmill, with her cutting to a clip on Tuesday’s show of Wahlberg also mocking the movement.

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg And Dr. Oz Trade Instagram Smack Talk Over Breakfast Ban

The pair spend the skit walking slowly, before Wahlberg cranks things up a notch at the end by making Lassner run a little.

At one point Wahlberg says, “I’m getting tired… of your BS.”

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Challenges Dr. Oz To A Workout After Disagreement Over Breakfast

As Wahlberg makes the producer break a sweat, Lassner insists: “There’s no running in this program Mark.”

After spending the segment joking about Wahlberg teaming up with him, Lassner shares: “I want to thank my guest Mark Wahlberg, my new celebrity spokesperson.”

See more in the clip above.

Click to View Gallery

Stars Staying In Shape
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP