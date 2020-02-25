Taylor Swift Announces Release Date For ‘The Man’ Music Video & Live-Chat Time

“The Man” is getting a music video courtesy of Taylor Swift.

On Tuesday, Swift announced a premiere date for the song’s official visuals on Instagram. “The Man” music video will launch Thursday at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance At NME Awards To Accept Middle-Finger Award

Photo: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Swift announced she will live-chat with fans on YouTube one hour before the video premiere: “I’m going to be chatting/answering your questions/mansplaining the video.”

Oh man…music video tomorrow at 7 A.M. EST! And I’m going to be chatting/answering your questions/mansplaining the video on YouTube starting an hour before at 6 A.M. EST pic.twitter.com/OJmaYDbsOo — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 26, 2020

Taylor Swift teased her video for The Man, which she directed. https://t.co/qvqPUeLysC — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 26, 2020

Previously, Swift released a stripped-back live performance of the song filmed in Paris. The acoustic version was filmed during her performance at the “2019 City of Lover” concert in September.

The show was held at the iconic L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, with Swift also performing Lover songs “Death By A Thousand Cuts” and “Cornelia Street”, as well as her smash hit “You Need To Calm Down” and the album’s title track.

Despite the majority of fans loving the release, others begged Swift to release an actual music video for “The Man”.

so… last week we got THE MAN Lyric Video a few hours ago… we got THE MAN acoustic live what if… next week… we’re getting THE MAN MUSIC VIDEO imagine how tired we are @taylorswift13 🙃

pic.twitter.com/NSGcJa6g84 — кαιℓα⁷ ☻ “ғorever вυlleтprooғ” ➳❊ (@taytaedaylight) February 18, 2020

The Man has become a theme song for me, I’ll play it as I’m almost to work to get me pumped up for the day. So, the fact that I now get MULTIPLE versions.. well, thank you, Taylor 💪🏻 @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #TheMan #TheManAcoustic — Brittani 💜 (@13brittani13) February 18, 2020

Can we have The Man music video? — atiaaaaaa (@alaicchi) February 18, 2020

Woke up to the man live performance instead of a music video i mean i'm not mad but like sis where is it pic.twitter.com/845sMfyESI — BabyYodaCuteAF (@Maychebbo) February 18, 2020

ME WATCHING THE MAN ALL DAY!!!! I CANT WAIT TO SEE IT LIVE FINALLY!!!! 😍 @taylorswift13 #CityofLover #TheManAcoustic pic.twitter.com/4GtIo3QWwo — Joana Swiftie 🏹 (@joanaswiftiept) February 18, 2020

Swift’s video comes after she spoke to Billboard about the feminist track.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Sold More Singles Than Any Other Artist In The Past Decade

“It was a song that I wrote from my personal experience, but also from a general experience that I’ve heard from women in all parts of our industry,” Swift shared. “I think that the more we can talk about it in a song like that, the better off we’ll be in a place to call it out when it’s happening.”

“So many of these things are ingrained in even women, these perceptions, and it’s really about re-training your own brain to be less critical of women when we are not criticizing men for the same things.”