Taylor Swift Drops Video For Stripped-Back Rendition Of ‘The Man’, Filmed During Paris Gig

Taylor Swift just dropped a video showing her singing Lover track “The Man” live in Paris.

The acoustic version was filmed during her performance at the “2019 City of Lover” concert in September.

The show was held at the iconic L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, with Swift also performing Lover songs “Death By A Thousand Cuts” and “Cornelia Street”, as well as her smash hit “You Need To Calm Down” and the album’s title track.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance At NME Awards To Accept Middle-Finger Award

Despite the majority of fans loving the release, others begged Swift to release an actual music video for “The Man”.

so… last week we got THE MAN Lyric Video a few hours ago… we got THE MAN acoustic live what if… next week… we’re getting THE MAN MUSIC VIDEO imagine how tired we are @taylorswift13 🙃

pic.twitter.com/NSGcJa6g84 — 𝓳-кαιℓα⁷ ☻ daylιgнт нoвι day! ➳❊ (@taytaedaylight) February 18, 2020

The Man has become a theme song for me, I’ll play it as I’m almost to work to get me pumped up for the day. So, the fact that I now get MULTIPLE versions.. well, thank you, Taylor 💪🏻 @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #TheMan #TheManAcoustic — Brittani 💜 (@13brittani13) February 18, 2020

Can we have The Man music video? — atiaaaaaa (@alaicchi) February 18, 2020

Woke up to the man live performance instead of a music video i mean i'm not mad but like sis where is it pic.twitter.com/845sMfyESI — BabyYodaCuteAF (@Maychebbo) February 18, 2020

ME WATCHING THE MAN ALL DAY!!!! I CANT WAIT TO SEE IT LIVE FINALLY!!!! 😍 @taylorswift13 #CityofLover #TheManAcoustic pic.twitter.com/4GtIo3QWwo — Joana Swiftie 🏹 (@joanaswiftiept) February 18, 2020

Swift’s video comes after she spoke to Billboard about the feminist track.

“It was a song that I wrote from my personal experience, but also from a general experience that I’ve heard from women in all parts of our industry,” Swift shared. “I think that, the more we can talk about it in a song like that, the better off we’ll be in a place to call it out when it’s happening.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Sold More Singles Than Any Other Artist In The Past Decade

“So many of these things are ingrained in even women, these perceptions, and it’s really about re-training your own brain to be less critical of women when we are not criticizing men for the same things.”