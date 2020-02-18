Harrison Ford On ‘Ellen’ Completely Denies Riding An Electric Bike

In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Harrison Ford can pedal himself!

On Tuesday, the “Call of the Wild” star appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, where the host shows him a photo of himself looking very fit, riding a bike through a park.

“I don’t work out like crazy. I work out a bit. I ride bikes and I play tennis,” Ford says, at which point DeGeneres points out that the bike actually appears to be electric.

“That is not an electric bike. I don’t have an electric bike,” Ford insists. “I see people with electric bikes and I go, ‘I don’t like it.’”

Asked about his diet for keeping fit, the 77-year-old jokes that he eats “practically nothing,” explaining that he only eats “vegetables and fish.”