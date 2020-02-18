Kenan Thompson And Hasan Minhaj To Perform At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

After taking things more seriously for a year, the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner is bringing the comedy back.

According to the New York Times, the annual dinner for the Washington, D.C., media has set Global’s “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson as the night’s M.C., with “Patriot Act” comedian Hasan Minhaj performing as well.

RELATED: Kenan Thompson Explains Why He Walked Out On Kanye West’s Pro-Trump MAGA Rant During ‘SNL’ Episode

Having the two comedians perform at the event is a return to tradition after 2019’s edition, which featured historian Ron Chernow providing a lecture instead.

The move away from comedy for a year came after Michelle Wolf’s controversial 2018 monologue roasting President Donald Trump, members of his administration, as well as the media.

It is also unlikely Trump himself will attend the dinner, which prior to his administration had featured U.S. presidents performing their own standup roasts. Trump has boycotted the event since the beginning of his presidency.

In 2011, Trump attended the event as an audience member, where he was roasted in comedy sets by M.C. Seth Meyers and then-President Barack Obama.

RELATED: Hasan Minhaj Reveals Why He Corrected Ellen DeGeneres On How To Pronounce His Name

Minhaj is no stranger to the Correspondents’ Dinner, having performed at the Trump-less 2017 event.

As for the return of comedy to the dinner, an ABC News correspondent told the Times, “The dinner has a serious message, but we also believe it is as important as ever to be able to laugh — at ourselves, as well as at the people we cover. I’d argue that humour is more important now than ever.”