Jake Paul Suffers Online Backlash After Sharing His Tips For Beating Anxiety: ‘This Is Wrong And Horribly Dangerous’

Jake Paul was slammed online after sharing a tweet about anxiety Monday.

Paul said in the now-deleted post, “Remember anxiety is created by you,” before encouraging anyone dealing with mental health issues to “go for a walk” and “chill your mind out.”

The YouTuber’s tweet, shared by Mashable, included: “Sometimes you gotta let life play out and remind yourself to be happy & that the answers will come.”

Paul has millions of followers across various social media platforms, many of whom are children.

See some of the backlash below.

Paul has since insisted his tweet was actually “spreading more awareness about anxiety,” despite being criticized.

He posted Tuesday:

