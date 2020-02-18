Jake Paul Suffers Online Backlash After Sharing His Tips For Beating Anxiety: ‘This Is Wrong And Horribly Dangerous’

Jake Paul was slammed online after sharing a tweet about anxiety Monday.

Paul said in the now-deleted post, “Remember anxiety is created by you,” before encouraging anyone dealing with mental health issues to “go for a walk” and “chill your mind out.”

The YouTuber’s tweet, shared by Mashable, included: “Sometimes you gotta let life play out and remind yourself to be happy & that the answers will come.”

Paul has millions of followers across various social media platforms, many of whom are children.

See some of the backlash below.

WAS GONNA QUOTE THIS WITH A FUNNY DIG AT U BECAUSE THE RETWEETS WOULD BE FUN BUT PROBS WOULD BE BETTER TO JUST DIRECTLY LET YOU KNOW HOW BAD THIS IS: IT’S REALLY BAD!! AND WRONG AND HORRIBLY DANGEROUS AND YOU SHOULD DELETE THIS IMMEDIATELY BEFORE SOME 7 YEAR OLD BELIEVES IT — Andrew Lowe (@andrewlowe) February 17, 2020

i can’t believe i’m paying $200 an hour for therapy when i could just remind myself to be happy https://t.co/foESh2P7du — Andrea Russett (@AndreaRussett) February 18, 2020

Jake paul cures my anxiety [NOT CLICKBAIT] https://t.co/eivQbQA7QO — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) February 18, 2020

I just screamed “be happy” in the mirror twelve times. Hasn’t worked yet but I’m going for thirteen!! Thanks for the tip — Nick Lehmann (@NickStopTalking) February 17, 2020

The world after seeing Jake Paul's recent tweet pic.twitter.com/LqaJAEcmwn — a 🅙 (@alexmimeur) February 18, 2020

I really can’t believe in 2020 we have Jake Paul of all people telling the masses that mental illness isn’t real. I need a nap. — Loey 💖 (@Loeybug) February 18, 2020

all of us are gettin cured of our anxiety disorders from jake paul’s tweet tonight… honestly a revolutionary moment — taylor nicole dean (@taylorndean) February 18, 2020

Remember depression is all in your head Just be happy go outside drink water — emmothy (@emmaprizer) February 17, 2020

thanks jake! you actually just cured my anxiety! anytime i feel a panic attack coming along i will simply ᶜʰᶦˡˡ ᵐʸ ᵐᶦⁿᵈ! throwing out my lexapro as we speak😌 https://t.co/4Rrs04GdQf — lilia buckingham☆ (@BuckinghamLilia) February 18, 2020

Paul has since insisted his tweet was actually “spreading more awareness about anxiety,” despite being criticized.

He posted Tuesday: