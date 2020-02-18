Ana de Armas Talks Reinventing The ‘Bond Girl’, Admits She Could Never Relate To Them In The Past

Ana de Armas speaks about being cast as a “Bond girl” in “No Time to Die” in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

The 31-year-old, who has starred in “Knives Out” and “Blade Runner 2049”, says about being offered the part: “Obviously I was jumping all over the place and very excited.

“But I needed to be sure it wouldn’t jeopardize all the work I’d been putting in, that it wouldn’t ruin everything. And the Bond women have always been, for me at least, unrelatable.”

Credit: Cass Bird/VF

RELATED: ‘No Time To Die’ Stars Lashana Lynch And Ana de Armas Are Bringing On The ‘Evolution’ Of The ‘Bond’ Woman

Daniel Craig was a big fan of the actress from the get-go.

He says of Armas, who is hoping to redefine the “Bond girl”: “I don’t even call them ‘Bond girls’. I’m not going to deny it to anybody else. It’s just I can’t have a sensible conversation with somebody if we’re talking about ‘Bond girls’.”

Craig adds, “I should always be so lucky to work with a woman like that. This is a movie where there’s a lot of s**t going on, a lot of big acting, myself very much included, but she shines through because she’s the real deal.

“She’s got very good comic timing and we’re not offering her a huge part. But she came in and just nailed it. She had very little to go on, the scripts are being rewritten, you’re changing things all the time or throwing them at her, and she’s not fazed by it.”

Armas’ VF interview also sees her talk about being frequently pigeonholed, admitting she almost passed on her role of Marta in “Knives Out” because Latina actors are still known for playing certain parts.

She says it’s sensuality and fire, “Or else it’s ‘sexy with a temper.’ And it’s who we are. There’s nothing wrong with it so long as it’s not only that. That’s what I have a problem with.”