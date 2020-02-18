Israeli Actress Meital Dohan Reveals She And Al Pacino Split Due To 39-Year Age Gap

It’s official: Al Pacino and Meital Dohan are no longer an item.

In a new interview with LaIsha magazine, the 43-year-old Israeli actress confirmed the split and opened up about why their relationship didn’t work out.

“It’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino,” she said of the 79-year-old, according to the Times of Israel. “The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last.”

Dohan also knocked Pacino for being a bit too thrifty for her taste.

“He only bought me flowers,” she said. “How can I say politely that he didn’t like to spend money?”

The couple dated for about two years until a recent spat but Dohan said that she hopes they will remain friends.

“I had a fight with him and left him recently, but of course I really love and appreciate him, and I was glad to be there for him when he needed me, and to be a part of his legacy,” she said. “It’s an honour for me. I’m glad this relationship happened between us, and hope we remain good friends.”