Israeli Actress Meital Dohan Reveals She And Al Pacino Split Due To 39-Year Age Gap

By Corey Atad.

Al Pacino and Meital Dohan. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Al Pacino and Meital Dohan. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

It’s official: Al Pacino and Meital Dohan are no longer an item.

In a new interview with LaIsha magazine, the 43-year-old Israeli actress confirmed the split and opened up about why their relationship didn’t work out.

RELATED: Al Pacino Forgets Which Talk Show He’s On During Hilarious Interview Clip

“It’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino,” she said of the 79-year-old, according to the Times of Israel. “The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last.”

Dohan also knocked Pacino for being a bit too thrifty for her taste.

“He only bought me flowers,” she said. “How can I say politely that he didn’t like to spend money?”

RELATED: Al Pacino Recalls Being So Out Of It During 1975 Oscars He Had To Ask Jeff Bridges What Was Going On

The couple dated for about two years until a recent spat but Dohan said that she hopes they will remain friends.

“I had a fight with him and left him recently, but of course I really love and appreciate him, and I was glad to be there for him when he needed me, and to be a part of his legacy,” she said. “It’s an honour for me. I’m glad this relationship happened between us, and hope we remain good friends.”

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP