Russell Brand Releases Passionate Statement Following The Death Of Caroline Flack

Russell Brand has shared an emotional message, urging people to embrace the values of “kindness, forgiveness and compassion” following the tragic death of Caroline Flack.

The former “Love Island” presenter took her own life at the age of 40 on Saturday, February 15.

The death of the popular British TV host came two months after she was charged with allegedly assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton. Flack had pleaded not guilty to the charges; the trial was set for March 4.

EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA — Photo: EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Comedian Russell, who has spoken publicly about his struggles with depression, penned a blog post airing his views on the tragedy and detailing the tough realities of life in the public eye.

The 44-year-old father of two wrote: “I am sad because she was a lovely little person, a real laugh, a dynamo and the idea that she had been so drained of hope by her circumstances chokes me.”

Comparing the circumstances surrounding Caroline’s death to that of singer Amy Winehouse, who died of accidental alcohol poisoning in 2011, he said: “I am angry because I have watched this play out before with vulnerable people in the public eye and I would like to slay with some righteous sword the salacious, foaming, incessant poking, trolling judgement that chased her to the grave.”

Pleading with his followers to act with compassion rather than judgment, he continued: “If we want the world to change, for less people to die in pain and shame then we should pause before we next vent a pleasurable stab of vindictive judgement or jeering condemnation.”

The “Get Him to the Greek” star added: “We have the power to hurt one another and the power to heal one another, perhaps that’s the only power we have. We can never see the positive impact of our actions, the times when our kindness and compassion may have saved a life but we can see what happens in its absence. As long as our public values continue to be an expression of lower human instincts none of us are exempt from the pain and shame that closed in on the bright and playful light that used to shine from Caroline.”

Concluding the blog post by emphasizing the power of kindness, Russell said: “Our best hope is to build relationships and communities based on kindness, forgiveness and compassion, not easy values to maintain given the complexity within us and without us but Caroline’s death shows us that the alternative is just too sad to bear.”

—

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.