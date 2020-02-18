Kate Middleton Reaches Out To Royals Fans, Discusses ‘5 Big Questions’ Survey In Instagram Clip

Kate Middleton spoke directly to her followers in a social media video Tuesday about her “5 Big Questions on the Under-5s” survey.

Middleton, who is mother to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, launched the survey last month to help childhood educators better understand how early-life experiences can affect kids as they get older.

The Duchess of Cambridge encouraged people to fill out her survey before February 21 in the clip.

The royal shared, “Parents, families and carers are at the heart of raising the next generation and that’s why I felt so passionate about listening to them and listening to your thoughts and your views and how best we can support you going forward.

“That’s why I’ve launched the ‘5 Big Questions’ to hear from as many people from society as possible.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton Holds A Snake During A Surprise Trip To Northern Ireland

“We visited Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England to hear your experiences,” Middleton added. “I’m really pleased over 200,000 people have filled out a survey but it’s not too late to have your say.”

See some of the reaction to Middleton’s clip below.

I'm so proud of you Catherine! This project is just so important!! Well done 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤❤❤❤❤ — The Cambridges (@loveforcambridg) February 18, 2020

The UK is very lucky to have such dedicated people who use their position to help others. America needs pay attention. The Queen is amazing and th3 Duchess will be a wonderful leader when William takes the throne. Diana would be very proud of him and absolutely love Kate! — Briana Holloway (@joeylily15) February 18, 2020

Yes! I am looking forward to seeing the results and and what the next stage of the process is. Keep up the good work, and be proud of what you do, and the happiness and comfort that you bring to others 😊 — Jan North (@northangel01) February 18, 2020

In all seriousness, could Kate be any more terrific? What a great job. — Russ Kane (@RussellKane) February 18, 2020

The video comes after Middleton gave her first-ever podcast interview, chatting to Giovanna Fletcher on “Happy Mum, Happy Baby”.

The two ladies first met in Birmingham at the launch of “5 Big Questions on the Under-5s” and after a visit to LEYF Stockwell Gardens Nursery in London, the two sat down to record the chat about the duchess’ passion for early childhood.

Middleton recalled the first time Prince William held newborn Prince George, telling Fletcher: “Seeing the pure joy of his face, it was really special.”