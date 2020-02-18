Justin Bieber Drops New Music Video For ‘E.T.A.’

By Corey Atad.

Justin Bieber has just put out his latest music video.

Exclusively available on Apple Music, the video for “E.T.A.’ features Bieber in what appears to be a park, standing by household items like a bathtub and chair.

The video also uses animation effects to bring the song to life.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner, “E.T.A.” is the first in a series of music videos for songs from Bieber’s latest No. 1 album Changes, set to premiere on Apple Music over the next few weeks.

Bieber previously released the single and video for the song “Yummy” from the album.

