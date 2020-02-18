Kelly Clarkson Raises The Roof With Cover Of Lauv’s ‘I Like Me Better’

It’s hard not to fall in “Lauv” with Kelly Clarkson!

During the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the 37-year-old singer blew audiences away with her cover of Lauv’s “I Like Me Better”.

Belting out the upbeat 2017 hit as part of the “Kellyoke” segment of the show, the mom of two nailed every note, stirring the crowd to get up on their feet and dance along.

The ever-stylish performer looked amazing in a black minidress with white collar, teamed with chic black boots.

Clarkson’s latest appearance comes after she smashed out a rendition of Robyn’s “Dancing on my Own.”

Proving her incredible versatility as a pop star, the “American Idol” winner takes on a different song during the popular “Kellyoke” segment of each episode.

Other recent covers have included Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You.”