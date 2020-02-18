Tweet Playfully Mocking Martin Scorsese’s Movies Sends Film Buffs Into A Tizzy

80% of Scorsese movies

*doo wop music plays* shoo bob shoo bob

VOICE OVER: In the old neighborhood things had a way of gettin done

*3 hours of transition shots of people loading things on trucks punctuated by violence*

Actor in old makeup: we didn’t know how good we had it

— A.P. Joyce (@AndrewPaulJoyce) February 17, 2020