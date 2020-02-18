Tweet Playfully Mocking Martin Scorsese’s Movies Sends Film Buffs Into A Tizzy

Another month, another controversy surrounding Martin Scorsese.
Over the weekend, MSNBC producer Andrew Paul Joyce got Film Twitter into a tizzy with a tweet mocking the director of “The Irishman” for his apparently repetitive filmmaking.
RELATED: Martin Scorsese’s Reaction During Eminem’s Oscars Performance Is Going Viral
While plenty of people laughed at Joyce’s joke, others responded more seriously, pointing to the variety in Scorsese’s filmography.
One person responded with a reference to Scorsese’s comments last year about Marvel movies being like theme-park rides.
RELATED: Martin Scorsese Believes Streaming Algorithms Are Ruining The Movie-Watching Experience
Others laughed that the tweet actually made them want to dive back into the director’s films.
Meanwhile, some remarked on people’s apparent lack of a sense of humour.