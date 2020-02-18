Billie Eilish Isn’t Reading Your Instagram Comments Anymore: ‘It Was Ruining My Life’

Billie Eilish hasn’t got time for online hate.

In an interview with the BBC’s Louise Minchin, the Grammy-winning artist talked about her engagement with social media and her massive number of Instagram followers, in particular.

Asked if she still reads her comments, Eilish revealed, “I stopped, like two days ago. I stopped reading comments fully. Because it was ruining my life.”

The 18-year-old explained the odd experience of having people hate her for her success.

“It’s weird,” she said. “Like, the cooler the things you get to do are, the more people hate you. It’s crazy.”

Minchin asked if she could see any solution to the problem online.

“I don’t know, dude. It’s crazy,” Eilish said. “Cancel culture is insane. I mean, that’s not what has been happening. It’s just been, like, just the internet is a bunch of trolls, you know? And it’s, like, the problem is a lot of it is really funny. I think that’s the issue—that’s why nobody really stops because it’s funny.”

Eilish’s brother Finneas added that the issue was due to “a lack of accountability”: “I think even if it’s your own face and your profile picture and it’s your own name, it’s still—everybody is much braver behind a cell phone screen than they would be if they walked down the street, you know? It’s kind of crazy, even when you interact with people.”