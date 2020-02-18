Kerry Washington Talks ‘Little Fires Everywhere’, Admits She And Reese Witherspoon ‘Should Not Be Friends In The Real World’

Kerry Washington discusses starring in “Little Fires Everywhere” alongside Reese Witherspoon in a new interview with Variety.

Washington plays Mia Warren in the series, which is based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling novel, while Witherspoon takes on the role of Elena Richardson.

The show tackles issues of class, race, immigration, and sexuality.

Credit: Variety

Washington admits in the interview that she and Witherspoon are supposed to clash in real life too, not just on the show.

She shares, “In the real world, Reese and I are not supposed to be friends. I grew up in the Bronx a block away from the projects, and she grew up in Nashville, Tennessee.”

Washington adds of the show: “It’s very vulnerable material and work. We all took a lot of risks in revealing our inner lives to each other, our perspectives and our thoughts throughout the process. Not only did that vulnerability require opening up; it demanded a certain level of willingness from everyone involved to admit what they didn’t know.”

The actress also talks about the pressure that came with being the first black woman to anchor a network drama in 40 years while appearing on “Scandal”.

“I didn’t feel the pressure from my ego, like ‘I have to make the show work.’ It was more ‘If we f**k this up, it’s going to be another 40 years before they let a black woman be the lead of a network drama. We have to get this right.’”