New Study Proves Country Music Fans Want To Hear More Females On The Radio

Fans have spoken out about the lack of female airplay in country music.

A new study conducted by CMT and Coleman Insights indicates that 84 per cent of listeners want equal pay for women on country radio and seven out of 10 want more female artists in the genre.

Meanwhile, 28 per cent of listeners even reported they would be more drawn to country radio if additional women were featured.

“The age-old myth that ‘women don’t want to hear women’ has led to a multitude of unproven public claims about female voices on the air, including ‘you can’t play two women back-to-back’ or ‘ratings drop when you play women,’” says CMT Senior Vice President Leslie Fram.

“We were shocked to learn no one had ever commissioned data on the listeners themselves,” she adds. “CMT took it directly to the fans and what we found couldn’t have been more clear: listeners want equal play and women do want to hear women on the radio.”

The new study marks the brand’s official kick-off of their CMT Equal Pay campaign, which is a year-long initiative to take action to increase female representation in country music.

Last month, CMT announced all of its music video programming will consist of 50 per cent female artists going forward.