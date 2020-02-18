Harry Styles Robbed At Knifepoint While On Night Out In London

Harry Styles was reportedly mugged at knifepoint on Friday night.

According to the Mirror Online, Styles, 26, who is set to perform at the Brit Awards Tuesday, was on a night out in Hampstead, London, when the robber confronted him and “demanded cash.”

A source said, “He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with.

“Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said in a statement to ET Canada: “Police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Hampstead.

“Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February.

“It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

Styles is up for the Best British Album award for Fine Line at Tuesday’s Brits, as well as the Best British Male Solo Artist gong.

ET Canada has reached out to Styles’ rep for comment.