Report: Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Arrested For Allegedly Punching Her In The Face

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend Brian Hickerson was reportedly arrested on Valentine’s Day.

TMZ reports that police detained Hickerson at around 2:30 a.m. that night after the couple had a spat that, according to the cops on the scene, Panettiere’s boyfriend hit her “with a closed fist on the right side of her face.”

A neighbour near a private residence in Jackson, Wyoming called the police to report an intoxicated man locked out of the home after allegedly punching his girlfriend.

Police arrived on the scene to find Hickerson in the driveway saying that Panettiere was accusing him of beating her, but that he “wouldn’t be accused of bulls**t.”

The report states that Panettiere told police Hickerson was in her bedroom when he began throwing her around and then punched her. Police also noted that the actress’ face was red and swollen, and that she had a scrape and welling on her left hand.

Cops later arrested Hickerson for domestic battery, as well as interfering with a police officer after he allegedly refused to identify himself.

ET Canada has reached out to Panettiere’s rep for comment.

In 2019, Hickerson was felony domestic violence after allegedly assaulting Panettiere at their home in Los Angeles. In 2018 he was also involved in another domestic incident involving his father, and for which Panettiere was also present.