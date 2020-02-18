Livestream: Watch The 2020 Brit Awards Live

The 2020 Brit Awards are finally upon us and you can catch all the action right here.

With killer performances lined up, from Harry Styles to Billie Eilish to Lizzo and more, this year’s show is one not to be missed.

Styles is up for two awards Tuesday, including Male Solo Artist and the Mastercard Album of the Year, but it’s newcomer Lewis Capaldi that is at the top of his game with four nominations. Capaldi nabbed nods in the Male Solo Artist, Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year – for “Someone You Loved” – and the Best New Artist categories.

Meanwhile, Eilish and Lizzo are up against each other in the International Female Artist category.

But before we see some of music’s biggest acts take the stage, the stars will have to walk the red carpet where the fashion gets bold.

Take a look at some of this year’s best looks: